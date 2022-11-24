Savaria Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Savaria Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE:SIS traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70. The firm has a market cap of C$971.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.86. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$19.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.67.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

