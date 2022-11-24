Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Savaria Stock Up 1.0 %

SIS stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.05. 8,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.86. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.02 and a 12 month high of C$19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$969.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SIS. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.67.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

