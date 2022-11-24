Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,439,000 after buying an additional 221,012 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 62,659 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.

