SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Shares Up 0.1%

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 2,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter.

About SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related platform in the United States and other developed countries.

