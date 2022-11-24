Secret (SIE) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,624.19

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $2,624.19 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00127241 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00232328 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00059045 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00449507 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,310.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

