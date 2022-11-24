SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Given a $1.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQTGet Rating) received a $1.00 price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 626,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,010. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SelectQuote by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 102.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 68.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

