Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.00. 1,149,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.28.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

