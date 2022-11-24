Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Up 1.7 %

Sempra Announces Dividend

Shares of SRE stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.00. 1,149,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.24. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.