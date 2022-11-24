Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.
Sempra Stock Up 1.7 %
Sempra Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.