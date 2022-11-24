Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.63) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.71). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.63), with a volume of 3,258 shares traded.
Shore Capital Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £48.00 million and a PE ratio of 21.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
About Shore Capital Group
Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.
