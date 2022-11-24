Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.
Sientra Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sientra has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $4.55.
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
