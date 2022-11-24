Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sientra has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sientra by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 464,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,799 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 236,978 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

