SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

