Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Trading 7.2% Higher

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 10.58 and last traded at 10.58. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.87.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Silex Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

