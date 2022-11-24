SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.0428 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $48.60 million and $914,280.69 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,560.50 or 1.00010319 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010536 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040565 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021834 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00237935 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,872,922 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,134,872,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.0435742 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,158,426.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

