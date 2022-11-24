SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $50.15 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $50.15 million and $1.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,697.30 or 0.99943519 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010488 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041307 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00236557 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,872,822 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,134,872,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04359683 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,956,490.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.