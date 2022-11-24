Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 12,764 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $77.29.

