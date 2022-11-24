Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,476 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after buying an additional 285,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 666,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $221.44. The stock had a trading volume of 561,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average of $215.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

