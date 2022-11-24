Smith Moore & CO. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,724,000 after purchasing an additional 614,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,937,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,129,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,972. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.