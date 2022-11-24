Smith Moore & CO. Invests $1.56 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $995,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSVM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,499. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

