Smith Moore & CO. Purchases Shares of 103,751 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,920 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80.

