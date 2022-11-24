Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,693 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after buying an additional 1,148,239 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.02. 5,885,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,437. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

