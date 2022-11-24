Smith Moore & CO. Sells 949 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.00. 2,213,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,911. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

