Smith Moore & CO. Sells 9,789 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,210 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.09. 1,318,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,648. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

