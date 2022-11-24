Smooth Love Potion Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $106.36 million and $8.62 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,669,121,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,669,095,367 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

