Songbird (SGB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $870,504.65

Songbird (SGB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Songbird has a market capitalization of $113.93 million and $870,504.65 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Songbird token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

