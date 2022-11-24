Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Position Increased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.05% of Sonos worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 12.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sonos by 0.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 4.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,888,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,156,000 after acquiring an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sonos by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sonos by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Trading Up 1.8 %

SONO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonos Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

