Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.
Shares of SHC stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.27. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
