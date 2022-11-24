South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after buying an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after buying an additional 592,162 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,936,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,042,000 after buying an additional 78,399 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $35.13. 405,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,068. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

