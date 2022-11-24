Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) shares were down 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Sow Good Stock Down 28.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 4.89.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021.

