S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI traded up $6.02 on Thursday, reaching $358.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

