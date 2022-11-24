SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Insider Robert Toy Sells 5,000 Shares

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $173,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SP Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ SP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $700.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.40. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SP Plus

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

