SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV remained flat at $79.03 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 83,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,656. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $88.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

