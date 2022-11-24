Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 21,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 million and a PE ratio of 17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

