SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Trading Down 5.9%

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. 19,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 192,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

SpringBig Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringBig

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpringBig in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in SpringBig in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of SpringBig by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 823,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

