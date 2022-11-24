Star Equity Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Star Equity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Star Equity Trading Up 4.7 %
STRR opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.50. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,379.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,246,757 shares in the company, valued at $12,330,426.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 156,739 shares of company stock worth $152,874. Company insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
Featured Articles
