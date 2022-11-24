Stargate Finance (STG) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $57.57 million and $8.11 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002609 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.16 or 0.08553297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00482727 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.17 or 0.29617273 BTC.

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

