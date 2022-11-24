Starname (IOV) Trading 25.2% Lower This Week

Starname (IOV) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Starname has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $537,438.85 and $1,658.86 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Starname

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

