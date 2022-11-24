Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,322,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,036 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $40,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 29,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 101,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 105.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 57.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

