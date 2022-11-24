Stephen I. Robertson Sells 525 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $11,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
INTA stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.75.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
