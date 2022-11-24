Stephen I. Robertson Sells 525 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $11,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

INTA stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Intapp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

