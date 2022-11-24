Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.38% of Stereotaxis worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 129,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 99,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Stereotaxis by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Stereotaxis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

STXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of STXS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 134,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,588. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.63. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

