Stilwell Value LLC Acquires 221,808 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,613,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,808 shares during the period. Kingsway Financial Services accounts for approximately 29.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 31.54% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $43,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.05. 1,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

