Stilwell Value LLC Purchases Shares of 328,033 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)

Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 328,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 1.1% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 8.9 %

WHLRP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 4,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHLRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.