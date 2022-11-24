StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.19 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
