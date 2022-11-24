StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.19 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.