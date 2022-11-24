StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
