StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.