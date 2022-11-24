StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -1.43.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

