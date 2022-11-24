StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

