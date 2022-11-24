StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LWAY. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

LWAY stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,402,264.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

