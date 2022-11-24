StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NH stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.06.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
