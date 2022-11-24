StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.06.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

NantHealth Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

