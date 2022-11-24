StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rave Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.62 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at $140,230.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

