StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.