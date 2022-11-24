StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.
Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.