StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.
Verastem Stock Performance
Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.62. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
